Judge recommends overturning the capital murder conviction of Corpus Christi man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder killings of two Corpus Christi men may have his conviction overturned following the findings of a Nueces County District Court Judge.

Joe David Padron has spent the last 20 years behind bars for those killings, which were dubbed the "Mary Street Murders."

It's a crime Padron has steadfastly maintained he didn't commit and last year the Innocence Project of Texas took up his case, filing a Writ of Habeas Corpus.

"I never thought I could do this, do almost 21 years, it's been 20 years and 6 months actually. I never thought I could endure this kind of stress," Padron told 6 Investigates in an exclusive interview earlier this year.

KRIS 6 News A Nueces County District Court judge has found that the capital murder conviction of Joe David Padron should be overturned.

In 2002, the Corpus Christi Police Department arrested Padron in the shooting deaths of John Commisky and Jesus Gonzalez. Police investigators said it was a gang-related crime.

"An innocent person being convicted of a crime they didn't do is just a profound injustice, and that's what happened in this case," Mike Ware, executive director of the Innocence Project of Texas and Padron's attorney, said. "I could tell from the trial transcript that this was a set-up deal. The only people who testified dis-favorably to him had been paid to do so by the prosecutor to testify in a way that would please the prosecutor."

The Nueces County District Attorney's Office did not have any physical evidence linking Padron to these crimes, instead, it used testimony from a witness who changed his story after prosecutors offered him a plea deal on a separate case.

During a series of evidentiary hearings that took place earlier this year, the judge heard testimony from a witness about the confession of a fellow Raza Unida gang member who stated that he was one of the four perpetrators involved in the crime and that Mr. Padron did not take part. Innocence Project of Texas also presented significant evidence that the State’s witness, Robert Lara, committed perjury at the original trial. A second State’s witness from the trial, Francisco Cabrialez, has also recanted his testimony, stating that he did not overhear Mr. Padron make incriminating statements while they were both incarcerated, as he had originally testified. Innocence Project of Texas

"After numerous attempts trying to get him to cooperate and find out who did this so they can go get him, finally they offered him a deal. He ended up getting probation for five felony charges. Where do they do that? Five felony charges and all you have to do is lie," Padron said.

The prosecution also utilized jailhouse informants who claimed that he had admitted to some involvement in the murders.

It's a type of informant that Ware calls "miss-informants."

"These are different kinds of witnesses. Even the legislature recognizes that these kinds of witnesses are treated differently than any other kind of witness because these laws only apply to these kinds of witnesses, that's how dangerous all of them are," Ware said.

Ware and Padron said these informants were compensated by prosecutors, although not financially.

"Some of the witnesses who testified at our trial who got deals, looking at 25 years to life ended up with two years probation," Padron said.

There are laws in place that limit the scope of testimony from witnesses such as these. Those same laws require the prosecution to inform the jury of any deals made to secure testimony.

These laws were not in place during Padron's trial in 2004.

"Unfortunately none of those laws were in place back in 2004 when this took place but there are a number of laws now in place that, that kind of evidence wouldn't have been allowed today," Ware said.

Laws that would have prevented that testimony.

"Each of these witnesses had already been facing time, 25 years to life and in one case the death penalty. Everybody knew that all you had to do was lie and make up something about any case, big case, and you can get a deal," Padron said.

But now, some of those witnesses have come forward, recanting testimony given in 2004.

"I don't even sleep. I can't sleep. In my heart, I know that it was wrong and to this day I think about it every day. There is an innocent man in prison because of, you know, testimony that I gave," Ramiro Saldana said during a hearing earlier this year.

Screenshot Testimony given by Ramiro Saldana in the writ of habeas corpus for Joe David Padron.

"The truth is the truth, I think it is long overdue that, you know, the truth comes to light. I am getting old man, one day I may die and the truth may never be told, Saldana said."

The Innocence Project of Texas also claimed former prosecutor, James Sales, demanded at least one witness change their testimony, and threatened him with the death penalty if he didn't. Padron's attorneys wanted to ask Sales about this, but he provided an affidavit that said he did not recall the specifics of the case.

"Are there so many of these people that were railroaded that they all run together in his mind? Does he actually remember the case and is being dishonest in his affidavit and doesn't want to testify about the case?" Ware asked.

"We are innocent until proven guilty, our prosecutors are not supposed to cheat, we're not supposed to re-write testimony, we are not supposed to say hey going to give you this deal if you change the truth," said Lisa Greenberg, one of Padron's attorneys.

6 Investigates reached out to Sales several times over the last few months for comment on these allegations, but have not heard back. Sales has filed to run as a Republican candidate in the 2024 Nueces County District Attorney race.

"He was wrongly convicted and for me he has suffered long enough and this is a chance to make it right," said Guadalupe Padron, his father.

KRIS 6 News Joe David Padron's daughters and father speak out as they wait for a Nueces County District Court Judge to rule on a writ of habeas corpus earlier this year. Padron was convicted in 2004 and asked that his conviction be overturned.

Padron's 20-year prison stay has had an impact on his family, especially impacting his daughters, Samantha and Lybrity Justice Padron.

"I feel like he's missed out on so much just being with family, missing out on his daughters' lives. I mean, my whole life I didn't have him, you know?" Lybrity Justice Padron said.

"I'm 31 and I don't know him either. He's been incarcerated my whole life," Samantha Padron said.

Meanwhile, Padron's mother, Ernestina Reyes, hasn't given up hope that her son will one day come home.

"This has been a horrible nightmare for all of us, especially for Joe David," Reyes said. "This is not fair and this is not justice, but the truth will prevail because this is the truth, Joe David Padron, come home mijo, I miss you."

It's a dream that is one step closer to becoming reality.

214th District Court Judge Inna Klein has recommended to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals that his conviction be vacated and that he be retried for these murders based on the State's deliberate use of false testimony.

“We are thrilled that the judge is recommending reversal of Joe David’s conviction,” Ware said in a statement. “We know that multiple witnesses gave false testimony at trial and that another man admitted to being the real perpetrator. We are hopeful that the Corpus Christi (Nueces County) District Attorney will release Joe David on bond so that he can return to his family.”

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is set to review the nearly 60-page findings of Judge Klein and will make the final determination.

"It's never too late for justice. A mistake was made 20-plus years ago and we have time now, we'll never make perfect amends for that, we can't ever give back 20-plus years in time with his daughters, but we can make things right by admitting it, taking responsibility and doing the right thing," Greenberg said.