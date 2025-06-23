TxDOT: No crack in new Harbor Bridge, just peeling paint

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mark spotted under the New Harbor Bridge’s south approach is not a structural crack but peeling paint, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) released Sunday.

Concerns arose last week after a photo circulated online showing what appeared to be a crack beneath the bridge. The image quickly sparked public speculation and safety fears.

TxDOT spokesperson Rickey Dailey explained that an inspection by contractor Flatiron Dragados using cameras and drones, determined the mark originated from dirty water draining through a weep hole. The line seen in the photo was due to paint peeling in a damp area that hadn’t fully dried before application.

“There is no crack,” Dailey said. “We assure the public that the new bridge is structurally safe.” He added that crews erected scaffolding to reach the area and have since completed repainting.

TxDot's full statement, released Sunday, reads:

Flatiron/Dragados has completed an investigation that began on Thursday regarding an image shared on social media depicting dirty water draining through a weep hole on the south approach bridge. An initial inspection with specialized camera equipment inside the segment and exterior drone shots indicate that the line from the hole is peeling paint applied in an area where moisture was present and not completely dry. Due to access protocols near a railroad track and proximity to the Salt Flat Channel, crews erected scaffolding to address the cosmetic issue. The repainting is complete. There is no crack. We assure the public that the new bridge is structurally safe, and our team looks forward to opening it to traffic soon.

Prior to the official confirmation, Flatiron/Dragados spokesperson Lynn Allison had described the issue as “delamination,” noting it posed no structural risk and was being handled through routine inspection and repainting.

The New Harbor Bridge, replacing the original 1950s-era span, has been under construction for several years. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 28.

