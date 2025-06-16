New Harbor Bridge ribbon cutting scheduled for June 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State Representative Todd Hunter announced today that the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the long-awaited Harbor Bridge has been set for June 28 at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will take place at the top of the new bridge, according to Hunter, who has been in talks with TxDOT, the official owners of the bridge.

This ribbon cutting was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed due to unexpected construction delays.

The new Harbor Bridge was initially scheduled to open in 2020, five years ago.

