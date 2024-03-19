First wildflower bloom in Riviera in five years

Riviera drivers might see natures color palette traveling down 771 or 1110 N County Road in Riviera. Riviera is seeing the first big wildflower bloom since 2019.

Riviera teacher Rhonda Yaklin grew up in West Texas and said she always heard of the Indian Paintrbushes and Blue Bonnets and dreamed to see them in real life one day.

Years later and moving to Riviera, she now gets to step outside the classroom and walk into a whole other world.

"From the Indian Paintbrushes to the Blue Bonnets, they all have a legend. So when you can tie that legend in to the flowers and walk out and see them then you get what they stand for," Yaklin said.

Texas legend has it that some flowers represent the blood of Texas heroes during the Battle of the Alamo. Other flowers like the Indian Paintbrushes have other legends tied to them.

"I know that it was brought here by Indians and the paintbrush was left there to create color," Yaklin said.

Experts said that winter rains along the coast have helped the seeds germinate. Richard and Delora Unterbrink agreed and said there were many factors that tied into giving them a field of dreams right in their backyard.

"This is God's creation. There's no human that can paint a canvas like this and that provides timely rains and seeds to start. We got these seeds probably over 20 years ago and scattered them just in front of the barn. From there the seeds have been carried by wind, birds, rain and flood," the Unterbrinks said.

Those interested in checking out some wildflowers can stop along 771 or drive past 1110 N County Road.

"It's just another thing God does that we don't always see happen. So even if we don't know the legend perfectly we know these flowers are native to South Texas and this is what we're given as a picture of beauty," Yaklin said.

Kleberg County Commissioner for Precinct 3 Jerry Martinez said he has heard of people visiting from different areas of the region just to see the bloom. He also recommends reading A Small Town in God's Country, riviera, Tx by Idella Strubhart for more history on people, places, and things native to the small town.

