Everything you need to know about the Texas primary runoff elections and who is on the May 26 ballot

Understanding Texas Primary Runoffs: How They Work and When You Can Vote

Texas has a unique approach to primary elections that sets it apart from many other states. While some states simply award victory to whoever gets the most votes (a plurality), Texas requires something more definitive: a clear majority. Here's everything you need to know about how primary runoffs work in the Lone Star State and when you can participate.

What Triggers a Primary Runoff?

In Texas, winning a primary election isn't just about getting more votes than your opponents—you need to secure more than 50% of all votes cast. This means a candidate must receive what's called an "absolute majority," or 50% plus one vote, to claim victory outright.

When no candidate reaches this threshold in a primary race, Texas law automatically triggers a runoff election between the two candidates who received the most votes. This ensures that the eventual party nominee has the support of a true majority of primary voters, not just a plurality in a crowded field.

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LOCAL RUNOFFS

Democratic Primary Runoff

Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 2 — Incumbent Joe A. Gonzalez (JAG) vs. Isabel Noyola-Martin

Republican Primary Runoff

Aransas County Commissioner Precinct 2 — Scott R. Mapes vs. Abel “Pee Wee” Solis

Republican Primary Runoff

Bee County Commissioner Precinct 2 — Robert J. Bridge vs. Dennis Dewitt

Republican Primary Runoff

Bee County Commissioner Precinct 4 — David Cave vs. Tino Olivares

STATE RUNOFFS

U.S. Senate (Republican): Incumbent John Cornyn vs. Ken Paxton

Attorney General (Republican): Mayes Middleton vs. Chip Roy.

Attorney General (Democratic): Joe Jaworski vs. Nathan Johnson.

Lieutenant Governor (Democratic): Vikki Goodwin vs. Marcos Velez.

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Texas holds primary runoffs when no candidate receives a majority (over 50%) in the March 3, 2026, primary.

The main runoff date is Tuesday, May 26, 2026, with early voting from May 18–22, 2026. The last day to register to vote for this runoff was April 27, 2026.

How the Runoff Process Works

Timeline and Scheduling:

Primary runoffs are typically held about 10-12 weeks after the initial primary.



For the most recent cycle, the March 2024 primaries led to May 28, 2024 runoffs.



Future cycles follow a similar pattern (for example, the 2026 primary on March 3 would have runoffs on May 26)

Early Voting:

Early voting for runoffs typically runs for about 5 days



For the 2024 cycle, early voting ran from May 20-24



Polls are generally open from 7 AM to 7 PM on election day

Who Can Vote in Primary Runoffs?

Texas has specific rules about runoff participation that depend on your primary voting history:

If you voted in the March primary:

You can only vote in the runoff for the same party you chose in the primary



This "party affiliation" locks you in for that entire election year



You cannot switch parties between the primary and runoff

If you did NOT vote in the March primary:

You can choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic runoff



You're not bound by any previous party affiliation since you didn't participate in the initial primary



Registration Requirements:

You must be registered to vote by approximately 30 days before the runoff election

For 2024 runoffs, the registration deadline was April 29

New voters should register well in advance at VoteTexas.gov

What Types of Races Have Runoffs?

Primary runoffs can occur for any contested race where no candidate achieves a majority, including:

Federal offices: U.S. Senate and House of Representatives

Statewide positions: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and other state officials

State Legislature: Texas House and Senate seats

Local offices: County positions, judicial races, and other local contests

Recent Examples and Impact

The 2024 primary cycle saw 32 races head to runoffs across both parties, demonstrating how common this process is in Texas politics. These included high-profile contests for congressional seats and state legislative positions.

Primary runoffs often see significantly lower voter turnout than the initial primaries, which means that engaged voters have outsized influence in determining final nominees. This makes each vote particularly meaningful in shaping who appears on the November general election ballot.

Why Texas Uses This System

Texas is one of only a handful of states that requires majority winners in primaries rather than simply plurality winners. This system ensures that party nominees have broader support within their party and reduces the likelihood of candidates winning with relatively small vote shares in crowded fields.

The runoff system reflects Texas's commitment to ensuring that elected officials have clear mandates from their party's voters, even if it means extending the election season and requiring additional administrative resources.

Understanding these rules helps Texas voters navigate the state's unique election system and ensures they can participate effectively in choosing their representatives at all levels of government.

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