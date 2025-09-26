Weekend Escapes: Explore the world right here in the Coastal Bend

Looking for weekend plans that feel like a trip across the globe or a travel through time? This weekend, the Coastal Bend transforms into a cultural crossroads filled with festivals, food, live music, and dinosaurs, no passport required. Here's your event-by-event guide to what’s happening across the Coastal Bend.

Moon Festival at V Mart

One of Asia’s most cherished cultural celebrations comes to Corpus Christi this weekend. V Mart on the city’s Southside is hosting its own Mid-Autumn Festival on Saturday, September 27 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The celebration includes mooncake tastings, lantern-making workshops, two featured films, live performances, vendors, food trucks, and giveaways, all centered around gratitude and community.

Mid-Autumn Festival at the Museum

The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center is also honoring the Mid-Autumn Festival with its own event Saturday, September 27 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a dance from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. General admission gives attendees access to cultural performances, live music, vendors, food trucks, and hands-on activities for all ages.

Celebrating 49 Years of Sharing Culture

Celebrating nearly half a century of heritage, the Instituto de Cultura Hispánica will host its 49th Anniversary Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn Corpus Christi Downtown Marina. The night features a Latin band playing everything from Tejano to Cuban hits, traditional Mexican food, and a tribute to local veterans. Proceeds support the museum’s cultural programming, student scholarships and upkeep.

Oktoberfest Downtown

Nueces Brewing Company is turning Corpus Christi into little Bavaria on Saturday, September 27 with its Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday. German-inspired fun will include traditional food, craft beer, live music, and games like the keg toss and stein-holding competition.

Chili cook-off and Fundraiser

In Kingsville, the Family Fun Fest & Chili Cook-Off kicks off Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the J.K. Northway Expo Center. Hosted by CoastLife Credit Union and the FOCUS Foundation, the event features free admission, chili samples, pony rides, a petting zoo, games, vendors, and live music. Cooks will compete for a $1,000 prize for best red and home-style chili. Proceeds fund local educator grants through the FOCUS Foundation.

BBQ Cook-off and Fundraiser Festival

The Smoke on the Water BBQ cook-off and music festival returns to Aransas Pass for its third year this Friday and Saturday at the Shrimporee Grounds. The two-day festival includes a state-champion BBQ competition, vendors, kids’ activities, and live music. The event raises funds for the Aransas Pass Fire Department, youth programs, and local veterans.

Dinosaurs in Robstown

Jurassic Quest is stomping into the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown for a prehistoric adventure all weekend long. In addition, for the first time, Brick Fest Live, a popular family LEGO-inspired event will “assemble” together, under the same roof. From Friday, Setpember 26 to Sunday, September 28, visitors can get up close with life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs, enjoy walking dino rides, dig for fossils, and take part in interactive shows featuring raptor trainers and baby dinos.

Run the Runway at CCIA

The Run the Runway 5K and 1K Kids Fun Run takes off Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA). Hosted on CCIA’s closed runway, the event features static aircraft displays, emergency vehicles displays, food trucks, and vendor booths. Proceeds benefit Wings of Texas, a nonprofit supporting individuals with disabilities. Registration is open during the day of the event.

Legally Blonde the Musical

Kicking off its month-long run, Legally Blonde: The Musical begins performances Thursday, September 26 at the Harbor Playhouse, with shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. through October 26. The upbeat musical follows Elle Woods’ journey from fashionista to Harvard Law student in a production packed with energetic songs and empowering themes.

Farmers Market and Local vendors

The Coastal Bend Farmers & Artisans Market will be held Saturday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Asbury Church, located at 7501 S. Staples Street. The event is expected to feature more than 40 local vendors offering fresh produce, crafts, and homemade goods.

The Fall Fest Vendor Market, hosted by Natalie, takes over the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown on Sunday, September. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With more than 75 local vendors, food trucks, face painting, a moon jump, live music, and free admission, the event is designed for family-friendly fun and local shopping.

