Honoring Heritage & Heroes: Instituto de Cultura Hispánica to celebrate 49 Years with Gala

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a modest yellow house nestled in the heart of Corpus Christi, a group of dedicated volunteers are working to preserve Hispanic heritage while honoring local heroes.

The Lichtenstein House, home to the Museum of Hispanic Cultures.

“A lot of people from the city of Corpus don't realize it but this is a beautiful little Hispanic museum, the only Hispanic museum in the Coastal Bend,” said Joe Benavidez, a Marine Corps combat veteran and president of the Instituto de Cultura Hispánica, which operates the museum.

Instituto de Cultura Hispánica to celebrate 49 Years with Gala

Visitors from around the globe have walked through the doors to experience exhibits that reflect Hispanic traditions, history, and identity. The museum features a wide array of cultural artifacts.

“We have a lot of items from all different areas. Anywhere from Spain, Cuba, Latin America to Texas, California, and also we have all the flags for all the different countries that are consider themselves Hispanic and also dresses and other clothes,” said Ramon Herrera, the museum’s public relations officer.

Now in its 49th year, the Instituto de Cultura Hispánica is celebrating nearly half a century of cultural preservation with an anniversary gala.

The Museum of Hispanic Culture

“It's gonna be a lot of fun, the music is great. We have a great Latin band. They play everything from Selena, Cubano. They're gonna play Tejano, conjunto. They just do a big cover. The food is gonna be really good. It's Mexican food, carne asada is the main dish,” Herrera said.

There will also be a cocktails, dancing, and a silent auction. But the event offers more than fun festivities. This year’s gala will spotlight veterans and community leaders who have made a lasting impact in the Coastal Bend.

“We selected all these individuals who have done something in this community,” Benavidez said.

Among those being honored are JJ Dela Cerda, a Marine Corps veteran and Nueces County Veterans Services Officer, and Ramiro “Ram” Chavez, a Vietnam veteran and founder of the Corpus Christi Veterans Band.

Although the organization emphasizes Hispanic culture, Benavidez stressed that the recognition is meant for all who serve.

“I would say about 75% are Hispanic, but the way I look at it, and the way we look at it, is that we’re all the same, you know? Individuals that serve in the military, we don't look at race, color,” he said.

Benavidez, who served around the world, including in the Middle East during his time in the Marine Corps, said his military service shaped his perspective on community, sacrifice, and unity.

“I’m a combat veteran of the Marine Corps. I've served out in the Middle East all over the world. The bottom line is that we serve for one purpose and one purpose only, defending our constitutional rights of the United States,” he said.

For him, the museum’s mission is also personal.

“It’s a struggle now, you know, it's a very divisive world we live in, a divisive country, but I know for a fact that my dad, my parents, my grandparents, they opened up the doors for me to get educated, to understand what the world's all about. The bottom line is that I appreciate what they did. You know, trying to make a better life for me and the future, a lot of generations to come,” he said.

That legacy of those who came before is part of what drives the museum's work, ensuring that local children understand their heritage and have opportunities for their futures. The museum’s gala helps raise funds for scholarships and educational outreach.

The Instituto de Cultura Hispánica’s 49th Anniversary Gala will be held Saturday, September 27, at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Corpus Christi Downtown Marina. Proceeds support the museum’s programming, scholarships, and upkeep.

If you would like to attend and need more information contact:

Joe Benavides (Board president) - 361-633-9308

Dominga Flores (President Elect) - 361-726-8948

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com