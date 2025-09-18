Family Fun Fest & Chili Cook-Off Coming to Kingsville September 27th

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The F.O.C.U.S. Foundation and CoastLife Credit Union are teaming up once to bring the community together for the Family Fun Fest & Chili Cook-Off, happening Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at the JK Northway Expo Center.

The free-admission event is set to run from 1 to 5 p.m. and will feature food trucks, a petting zoo, games, rides and a giant slide. Guests can also sample chili from cook-off competitors at no cost.

Family Fun Fest & Chili Cook-Off

Free rides, petting zoo and games for families

Chili cook-off awarding $1,000 in prizes

Local nonprofits and vendors sharing resources and shopping opportunities

The chili cook-off itself kicks off earlier in the day at 9 a.m., with teams competing in two categories: Best Homestyle Chili and Best Traditional Red Chili. Each winner will walk away with a $1,000 prize.

Organizers are still looking for more teams to join the cook-off. Registration is $150 per team, and those interested can sign up online here. Full event details are available through CoastLife Credit Union online.

Beyond food and fun, the festival serves an important purpose: raising funds to support teachers and classrooms in the Coastal Bend. Through F.O.C.U.S. Foundation grants, educators can purchase classroom libraries, school supplies, STEM tools, student incentives and other resources that often come out of their own pockets.

Since 2007, the foundation has awarded more than $350,000 in grants.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!