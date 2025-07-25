Here’s what’s happening this Coastal Bend Weekend: Free school supplies, haircuts & family fun

As summer break winds down for many students, communities across the Coastal Bend are coming together to support students and families with a weekend full of back-to-school giveaways, community celebrations, and even a spooky twist.

Free school supplies, haircuts & family fun

Nate’s Next Kid Up Hosts 2nd Annual Giveaway

Nonprofit, Nate’s Next Kid Up is teaming up with community partners for the second annual Stuff the Pack Back-to-School Giveaway at in the Game Funtrackers. Last year’s event drew a crowd.

This year, the event will take place Saturday, July 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first 500 children will receive a backpack filled with free school supplies and hygiene kits. Families can enjoy games, local vendors and a full afternoon of free, family-friendly fun.

“People need support, people need love to do great things, and that’s why I’m doing this,” said Nate Gonzalez, the 11-year-old founder of non-profit Nate’s Next Kid Up.

Candy Andy and House of Blendz Team Up

Candy Andy is partnering with House of Blendz Barbershop to host a back-to-school celebration featuring free school supplies, free student haircuts, food, music and local vendors.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 27, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Candy Andy’s parking lot at 4701 Ayers Street.

Back to School Bash at the Boys & Girls Club

Licensed agent April Vasquez of McCrann Insurance Agency and Kris Tovar of Coastal Media are partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend for the second annual Back to School Bash.

The event will be held Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club on Greenwood Drive. Families can expect school supply giveaways, food, entertainment and access to community resources offering essential services. Those include free haircuts, low-cost or free eye exams, physicals and immunizations.

LEAD First Hosts Happy Healthy Back-to-School Health Fair

The 19th annual Happy Health Back-to-School Fair will take place Saturday, July 26, at 9 a.m. at Miller High School. The event is free and open to the public.

Designed to support families as they prepare for the new school year, the fair offers more than just backpacks. Attendees will have access to free immunizations, sports physicals, health screenings and a variety of health-related resources and information.

The event aims to promote both academic and physical well-being for students across the community.

Summer Break Brings a Spooky Twist to the Season

Blue Wave Bakery and The Sweetest Ghoul are giving summer a spooky send-off with Hot Ghoul Summer, a Summerween celebration at Central City Market.

Costumes are encouraged. Guests can enjoy food, music, vendors and haunted seasonal fun. The event is set for Saturday, July 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 917 S. Staples St.

Wedding Fair Coastal Bend Returns

Couples preparing for their big day can get inspired at the Wedding Fair Coastal Bend, taking place Sunday, July 27, at the American Bank Center.

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature wedding vendors, fashion shows, giveaways and planning resources.

Radiant Reptiles

Reptiles from the Texas Sealife Center are making a special appearance at the library. Visitors can get up close as experts share fascinating facts about the scaly creatures.

The event is set for Friday, July 25, from 3 to 4 p.m. at 4044 Greenwood Drive.

Ingleside Scavenger Hunt

A quarterly scavenger hunt takes place Saturday, July 26, from noon to 1 p.m. at Live Oak Park. Organizers say, attendees can expect an exciting adventure, bring friends and your best detective skills!

