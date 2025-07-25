Volunteers pack thousands of backpacks ahead of annual LEAD First Back to School Health Fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School supply costs can be a burden for many families, but on Thursday, volunteers and community donors filled the gym at Miller High School to help ease that stress.

More than 1,700 clear backpacks filled with school supplies and food bags were packed in a matter of hours, all in preparation for the 2025 LEAD First Back to School Health Fair happening this Saturday.

This year marks the 19th year of the event, which was founded by Guy Nickleson, CEO of the LEAD First Foundation.

“Here at LEAD First, that’s what our whole program is all about,” Nickleson said. “It’s working with young people and letting them know that every moment in their life is important and there are adults behind you.”

Nickleson added they’re preparing for nearly 4,000 attendees at this year’s event. The health fair aims to support families beyond just school supplies. In addition to backpacks, families will have access to free immunizations, sports physicals, and a variety of health screenings and informational resources.

“Having children ready, having them live to their fullest potential is something we’re all aligned in,” said Amy McCoy with Driscoll Children’s Hospital and Health Plan, said.

To help families get there, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) is offering free rides to and from the event.

Plus, the first 200 families through the doors will receive a voucher to Shoe Carnival.

Nickleson said the event is about more than giving away supplies. It's about building a stronger, more connected community.

“Come Saturday, when those families walk through that door, they’re going to know there’s love in the house,” he said.

Nickleson added he appreciates the list of donors who have offered their support to the event including, Corpus Christi Independent School District, HEB, Driscoll Children's Hospital and Health Plan, Reliant Energy, Whataburger, Pepsi, Flint Hills Resources, Citgo, Amistad and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

The LEAD First Back to School Health Fair takes place Saturday, July 26 at 9 a.m. at Miller High School. The event is free and open to the public.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!