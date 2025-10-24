CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Whether you’re looking for spooky fun, fall flavors, or family time, we’ve rounded up the best events happening across the Coastal Bend. From festivals to trunk-or-treats, here’s your guide to making the most of this weekend.

Ohh, and for more seasonal events in your neighborhood, you can click here.

And for a list of pumpkin patches, you can click here.

Get in the spooky mood with some haunted events this Coastal Bend Weekend

🎃 St. Pius Catholic School’s 40th Annual Halloween Carnival

📆 Friday, October 24, 2025

⏰ 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

📍 St. Pius Catholic School, Corpus Christi

St. Pius is marking four decades of Halloween fun with its 40th Annual Carnival! Enjoy games, rides, food trucks, a silent auction, and raffle prizes. Admission is free, parking is $5, and game tickets are available on-site, so come hungry and ready for fall festivities.

💦 Floating Pumpkin Patch at the Corpus Christi Athletic Club

📆 Friday, October 24, 2025

⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 Corpus Christi Athletic Club

Pick your perfect pumpkin by the pool! For $15, you can choose a pumpkin, decorate it, and enjoy snacks and food by the water. You don’t have to be a member to join the fun, just bring your creativity and Halloween spirit.

🎃 Ascuba Ventures Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest

📆 Saturday, October 25, 2025

⏰ 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

📍 Ascuba Ventures Pool, Corpus Christi

Go deep for some Halloween fun! Ascuba Ventures is hosting its annual underwater pumpkin carving contest. Certified divers can bring their own scuba gear and carving tools, while non-certified guests can sign up for a try-scuba session. Registration closes today for non-divers, so don’t delay!

👻 Haunted Rialto Theater

📆 Friday & Saturday, October 24–25, 2025

⏰ 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 Rialto Theater, Aransas Pass

If you’re craving some scares, the historic Rialto Theater is turning haunted for the weekend! Enjoy live music, a haunted maze, and free treat bags for kids. The event also kicks off the theater’s annual toy drive, so bring a new unwrapped gift to donate.

🍺 Oktoberfest at Holy Cross Lutheran Church

📆 Saturday, October 25, 2025

⏰ 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📍 Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Rockport

It’s time to prost! Holy Cross Lutheran’s 5th Annual Oktoberfest is serving up a day full of family fun, from raffles and hayrides to a brisket lunch, bounce house, games, and a cake walk. All proceeds go to support Texas flood victims.

🚗 Drive-Thru Pumpkin Giveaway at Physicians Premier

📆 Saturday, October 25, 2025

⏰ 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM (or until pumpkins run out)

📍 5521 Saratoga Blvd #100, Corpus Christi

Kick off your morning by driving through and picking up a free pumpkin! With 500 pumpkins ready to hand out, this festive drive-thru is perfect for families, but arrive early before they’re all gone.

🎃 Trick-or-Treat at the Market — Coastal Bend Farmers & Artisans Market

📆 Saturday, October 25, 2025

⏰ 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

📍 Asbury Church, Corpus Christi

Dress up and enjoy a day of trick-or-treating with local vendors, a family costume parade at 11 AM, and live music. You’ll find artisan goods, baked treats, and seasonal produce, all in a fun, family-friendly setting.

🧟‍♀️ 2nd Annual Zombie Walk at Live Oak Park

📆 Friday, October 25, 2025

⏰ 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (walk starts at 5:15 PM)

📍 Live Oak Park, Corpus Christi

The zombies are back and ready to shuffle! This spooky walk features a costume contest, face painting, and a trick-or-treat trail to wrap things up. It’s a family-friendly fright night you won’t want to miss.

🚴‍♀️ I Bike CC Halloween Ride

📆 Sunday, October 26, 2025

⏰ 9:00 AM

📍 Bill Witt Park, 7602 Wolverine Dr., Corpus Christi

Join I Bike CC for a Halloween-themed 3-mile bike ride from Bill Witt Park to Oso Creek and back. Wear a bike-safe costume, decorate your ride with reflective lights, and get into the spooky spirit, helmets required!

🍨 Boo Bash Ice Cream Social — Nate’s Next Kid Up & D’Lites Cream

📆 Sunday, October 27, 2025

⏰ 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

📍 6202 Dunbarton Oak Dr., Suite 500, Corpus Christi

Enjoy Halloween-themed ice cream creations with unlimited toppings for $7. Nate’s Next Kid Up will also be collecting new and gently used costumes, candy, and buckets for foster kids this Halloween.

🎶 CCH-D Family Fall Festival

📆 Saturday, October 25, 2025

⏰ 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

📍 Corpus Christi Heart Department (CCH-D)

A free community event featuring trick-or-treating, live music by The Revolution, Mimi’s Petting Farm, a blood drive, and cold refreshments. Costumes encouraged — fun for all ages!

🍬 Candy Fest at Church Unlimited

📆 Sunday, October 26, 2025

⏰ During all services

📍 Church Unlimited, multiple campuses

Bring the whole family for one of the sweetest events of the year! Candy Fest includes trunk-or-treating, inflatables, games, food trucks, and plenty of candy. Kids can dress up in non-scary costumes for a safe and fun time.

🐾 Pet Costume Party

📆 Saturday, October 25, 2025

5625 Saratoga Blvd.

8:30 A.M. to 7:30 P.m.

Bring your fur babies dressed in their Halloween best! Stop by for breakfast snacks, pet goodie bags, and a fun costume photo contest. Photos will be shared for a chance to win a prize, it’s the purr-fect way to celebrate the season with your pets.

🎀 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

📆 Saturday, October 25, 2025

⏰ Registration: 9:30 AM | Walk Begins: 11:00 AM

📍 Bayfront Park, 1517 N. Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Join the fight for a future without breast cancer at this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, an inspiring annual event that brings together survivors, families, and supporters from across the Coastal Bend.

Hosted by the American Cancer Society, the 5K walk is more than just a fundraiser, it’s a celebration of strength, unity, and hope. Participants will fill Bayfront Park in a wave of pink as they walk in honor of loved ones and to help fund lifesaving research and patient support programs.

This year’s event begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. and the walk stepping off at 11:00 a.m. Once again, KRIS 6 News Sunrise anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann will serve as your emcees, leading the community in this powerful show of support.

Come out, wear your pink proudly, and help make strides toward a brighter, healthier future for all.

As always, if you have your own event you think belongs on future Coastal Bend weekends, let us know!