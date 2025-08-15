From waterfront dining and live music to mural tours and wellness festivals, the Coastal Bend is packed with events this weekend for locals and visitors looking to enjoy food, culture, and community under the Texas sky.

Coastal Bend Weekend Highlights: New dining, local music, art, and community fitness

Brewster Street Ice House Opens Waterfront Location on North Padre Island

Brewster Street Ice House has opened its third location, now on North Padre Island, offering waterfront views, a family-friendly atmosphere, and a stacked weekend lineup of live entertainment.

The newest location at 15241 Leeward Drive, joins Brewster Street’s downtown and southside venues, all of which will host live music throughout the weekend. The island venue features a playground for kids, a spacious patio, and the full menu locals have come to expect, including award-winning chicken fried steak, fresh-caught seafood, street tacos, and generous Texas-style salads.

Live music schedule:



Friday:

Downtown: 2000s Party (nearly sold out) Southside: Alley Catz (free show) On The Island: Nathan Allen (free show)

Saturday (all free shows):

Downtown: Young Klassics Southside: Scarecrow People On The Island: Michael Burtts



Weekend specials include Friday Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $3 select drinks and $1 oysters, and Sunday Funday featuring $3 mimosas and Bloody Marys all day.

Robstown Hosts 'Under the Stars Market' on Saturday

Cotton Branch Farm in Robstown will host Under the Stars Market on Saturday, August 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The open-air event features food trucks, live music, and local artisan vendors, offering a relaxed evening out for families and friends.

The market is located at 3972 County Road 44 and is free to attend.

Rockport Mural Fest

Rockport’s first-ever Mural Fest wraps up downtown this weekend with two last opportunities to see new public art and meet the muralists behind it.

The public is invited to the Rock Bottom Park & Pub on Friday, August 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or to Daily Grind on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to meet the artists. The event celebrates local and visiting artists who have helped transform downtown Rockport with vibrant, large-scale murals.

Community Workout Honors Local Purple Heart Recipient

CrossFit Kohen will host the Purple Heart Hero Workout on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in honor of Army veteran and Coastal Bend native Amador Duran. The community-focused event is open to all fitness levels and does not require previous CrossFit experience.

Participants can go at their own pace, and food will be available on-site afterward from Nachos Authentic Mexican Food & Catering. CrossFit Kohen is located at 7522 Bichon Drive #301.

Free Family-Friendly Wellness Festival at CC Fit Fest

CC Fit Fest is taking place Saturday, August 16 at The Bar Under the Sun, also known as BUS. It’s scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event blends wellness with fun and music, offering pop-up fitness classes, live DJs, and interactive activities for all ages.

The

Organizers say the goal is to create a welcoming space for families and individuals of all fitness levels to move, dance, and celebrate health together.

World Elephant Day

In observance of World Elephant Day on August 12, the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures will dedicate Saturday, August 16, to exploring the history, culture, and conservation of elephants throughout Asia.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1809 N. Chaparral Street in Corpus Christi.

Visitors can engage with several educational and interactive stations aimed at deepening their understanding of elephants’ significance in cultural traditions and natural environments.

At the Cultural Education Station, museum educators will present on the arts and cultural importance of elephants throughout Asian history. The Ivory Education Station will showcase antique ivory carvings and provide scientific context on ivory’s composition, addressing its historical desirability while carefully avoiding any promotion of the ivory trade.

Visitors can participate in hands-on origami workshops throughout the day, learning to fold elephant faces and other animals with the help of instructors. The museum’s regular exhibits will remain open, including a fabric print of an elephant procession displayed in the rotating exhibit section.

From noon to 3 p.m., Zero Untitled Productions will perform Attempting Bunraku, a puppetry show that highlights a unique form of traditional Japanese storytelling.

Additionally, the South Texas Botanical Gardens will bring live reptiles to the museum, providing guests a safe opportunity to interact with wildlife.

This special programming offers an educational and engaging way to honor elephants’ roles in Asian culture and raise awareness about conservation efforts.

Slam Fest VII Returns to Corpus Christi

The seventh annual Slam Fest returns to Corpus Christi Saturday, August 16, showcasing a lineup of regional rock, punk, and metal bands.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. at House of Rock. Tickets are priced at $19.65 and available now.

Performers include:



Houses We Die In

Current Comfort

Tilde

Safely Home

Lone Star Drive By

Beyond Reach

Revenant

Parasite

No Jest

Slam Fest VII continues to highlight South Texas’ vibrant heavy music scene and draws fans from across the region.

