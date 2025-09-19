Coastal Bend Weekend Events: Culture, community and a spooky festivities

This Coastal Bend Weekend promises a vibrant blend of culture, patriotism and seasonal fun, with several events happening in your neighborhood.

Veterans Pow Wow Bringing Spirit and Tradition

The Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas is hosting its annual Veterans Pow Wow on Saturday at the Hilliard Center. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The event will include traditional music, dance, food and storytelling, with special recognition and resources given to military veterans.

“This year we are bringing our Apache crown dancers,” said Anthony Falcon, the Corpus Christi liaison for the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas. “The crown dancing is a ceremonial dance that you really wouldn't see in Texas. They represent our mountain spirits.”

Click here for the full story.

Gregory Patriotic Parade and Fireworks Show

In Gregory, the city is gearing up for a star-spangled salute. A patriotic parade and fireworks show will take place Saturday night, organized by the nonprofit group G.I.V.E. and the City of Gregory.

Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by the Veterans Band at the Gregory Community Center. The parade starts at 7:30 p.m. and travels to S.F. Austin Elementary, where a community pep rally will cap off the evening with music and fireworks.

Veterans Beach Clean-Up

Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 will host a beach clean-up and chapter meeting on Saturday, September 20, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Bob Hall Pier, 15820 Park Road, Corpus Christi.

The event will include updates on the Corpus Christi Museum Purple Heart exhibit and information on a new legislative initiative. A beach clean-up will follow as part of the chapter’s outreach and service efforts. Families and members are encouraged to attend.

POW-MIA Recognition Ceremony

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 910 and the Veterans Band will host a POW-MIA Day Ceremony on Saturday, September 20, at 10:00 a.m. at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park.

The event is sponsored by the Corpus Christi Mayor’s Committee for Veterans Affairs. Guest speaker Tony “JR” Bonilla, a U.S. Marine Corps Iraqi Freedom veteran, will speak. Bonilla also serves as the family spokesman for MIA Robert Stillman Garcia, listed missing at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

The next ceremony hosted by the committee will be the Gold Star Mothers/Families Day Ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the same location.

For questions, email ramchavez74@gmail.com or contact Ram Chavez at (361) 728-7052.

USS Lexington Goes Back to the '80s

Fans of aviation and ‘80s cinema can take to the flight deck of the USS Lexington Museum on Saturday, September 20, for a special “Top Gun” movie screening.

The iconic aircraft carrier is hosting an ‘80s-themed movie night beginning at 6:30 p.m., complete with a dance party, costume contest and photo ops next to an actual F-14 Tomcat used in the film.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Top Gun characters. Prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed. Tickets are $25, or $20 for military personnel and museum members.

Click here for more information.

Halloween Spirit Comes to Life

Those looking to celebrate the season will find a spooky good time at the Wild Wolf Halloween Store’s four-year anniversary event on Sunday, September 21.

The pet-friendly Halloween market will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and feature costume contests, themed vendors and a family-friendly atmosphere. Guests are invited to dress up and enjoy the festive setting.

The address 5417 S Staples Street.

Viva El Centro Celebration

The Viva El Centro celebration will take place Friday, September 19, through Saturday, September 20, at Kingsville Main Street, located at 204 East Kleberg Avenue.

The event will feature a live music performance by Ricardo Castillon Y La Diferenzia on Friday night. Additional activities will include food, vendors, shopping, and more. On Friday, festivities start at 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Saturday is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact (361) 592-8516.

Back-to-School Chess Tournament

A Back-to-School Chess Tournament will be held Saturday, September 20, at Windsor Park Elementary, 4525 S. Alameda St., Corpus Christi.

The tournament includes an open category and divisions for grades K–12. Both individual and team trophies will be awarded.

Check-in begins at 9:00 a.m. Participants can find more information at Chesscore.net.

Contact the Hofmanns so your event can be included in Coastal Bend Weekend, at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com or bryan.hofmann@kristv.com