Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

USS Lexington set to host ‘Top Gun’ Movie Night with 1980s theme

Screen Shot 2025-09-17 at 6.04.39 AM.png
The Hofmanns
Screen Shot 2025-09-17 at 6.04.39 AM.png
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum is turning back the clock to 1986 this weekend with a special 1980s-themed Top Gun movie night on its historic flight deck.

The event, set for Saturday, September 20, invites guests to dress in their best Maverick-inspired gear for a chance to win Top Gun themed prizes. Attendees can also pose for photos next to a real F-14 Tomcat, the iconic fighter jet featured in the original film.

Before the movie, the flight deck will transform into a dance floor for a high-energy 1980s party. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for active-duty military personnel and museum members.

Click here for more information.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hispanic Heritage Month