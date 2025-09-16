Veterans Pow-Wow returns to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This month, the heartbeat of Native tradition will echo through Coastal Bend as the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas presents its Second Annual Corpus Christi Veterans Powwow.

Set to take place Saturday, September 20th from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Hillard Center (formerly known as the American Bank Center), this free, public event brings together Native culture and military service in a way that speaks to the soul of the community.

For Anthony Falcon, the Corpus Christi liaison for the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas, and one of the driving forces behind the powwow, the event is deeply personal.

“Last year was a huge success. I was really proud to hear Corpus Christi was showing out. I'm so thankful for my city." Falcon said. “This is not just about our tribe, it’s about honoring our veterans, uplifting community, and keeping our traditions alive.”

The Veterans Powwow isn’t just another cultural festival. It’s a sacred gathering that pays homage to the service of Native and non-Native veterans alike.

“Native Americans serve in the military at one of the highest rates in the country,” Falcon explained. “We are proud to serve, and we’re proud to honor that tradition, past and present.”

This year's event will include honor songs, a special war bonnet ceremony, and heartfelt recognition of tribal veterans. For Falcon, whose own family members served in the military, the powwow is an opportunity to honor that lineage while giving back to the community.

"I'm very proud. My dad was served in the Marine Corps in the 70s. My grandfather on my dad's side served in World War II in the Pacific. He was in the Army, and then my mom's dad, my other grandfather, served in Korea in the Navy. So, I have a history of family service and you know that that goes back for me and it's important." he said.

A Cultural Experience Like No Other

While last year's inaugural powwow attracted over 5,000 attendees, this year is expected to be even bigger. Falcon estimates the crowd could reach 10,000.

“Every year we want to bring something people may have never seen before,” said Falcon. “This year, we're bringing the Apache Crown Dancers, something even I’ve never seen live.”

The Crown Dancers, sacred figures representing the Mountain Spirits, are rarely seen outside of New Mexico and Arizona. Their performance is a rare and powerful glimpse into one of the few traditional ceremonies that survived colonization.

“Everything is about storytelling,” Falcon said. “These dances, the songs, they’re prayers. They’re healing. And they’re meant to be shared.”

More Than Just a Powwow

In addition to the music and dancing, visitors can expect the following:



Competition-style dances for all age groups, from “tiny tots” to “golden age” elders

Vibrant Native regalia and traditional music

Vendor booths

Indian tacos and frybread, staples in Native communities

Veterans resource booths, including representation from the Texas Veterans Commission and Nueces County Veterans Services

“We're not just honoring veterans, we're helping them too,” said JJ De La Cerda, Nueces County Veterans Services Officer and a proud supporter of the event.

For De La Cerda, last year’s powwow was more than eye-opening, it was heart-opening.

“I walked in and immediately felt at home. The drums hit me, it just resonated with me,” he said. “As a Mexican American, I never realized how connected I felt to that Native culture until I experienced it."

Falcon, who also works full-time as a published author and youth workshop facilitator, pours his energy into events like the powwow because he sees it as a duty.

“I’m busy, but family, tribe, community, that’s what matters,” he said. “We only live one life. When it’s my time, I won’t have any regrets.”

He sees the powwow as a chance to correct stereotypes, celebrate living Native culture, and give back to a city that has long been ready to reconnect with its roots.

“A lot of people grew up with outdated portrayals of Native people. We want to show them who we really,” he added.

Event Details

If you’re in or near Corpus Christi on Saturday, September 20th, the message is clear:

“There’s absolutely no reason not to come,” said Falcon. “It’s free, it’s family-friendly, and it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before. I guarantee if you come once, you’ll come again.”

Whether you're a civilian, veteran, a supporter, or simply curious to learn and connect, the Veterans Powwow is a celebration of community, courage, and culture, and organizers say you won’t want to miss it.

Schedule of events:

9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Dancer Registration

10:00 a.m. Doors Open to Public

10:00 a.m. -11:30am Gourd Dance

12:00 p.m. Grand Entry

4:00 p.m. Break

5:00 p.m. Gourd Dance

6:30 p.m. Grand Entry

10 p.m. Closing

If you would like to work behind the scenes and volunteer email lavpowwow@lipanapache.org. Click here to learn more.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com