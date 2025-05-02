Coastal Bend Weekend: Cinco de Mayo, Star Wars, and Community Fun

It’s shaping up to be a lively weekend in the Coastal Bend, with a lineup of events offering something for everyone.

Cinco de Mayo with a Purpose

Ahead of May 5th, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi is kicking off the weekend with its annual Cinco de Mayo Community Celebration on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's at 615 Oliver Court. Expect a colorful array of craft vendors, food trucks, door prizes, raffles, and live mariachi music. The event is free to attend, with donations encouraged to support programs for individuals with special abilities. Click here for a full schedule of events.

Also on Saturday, the Cinco de Mayo Memorial Foundation is hosting a fundraiser tournament on Padre Island, starting at 10 a.m. near Packer Channel (Mile Marker 210). Participants can join games like horseshoes, cornhole, washers, and beach volleyball. Proceeds will benefit 2-year-old Aliza Renee Idrogo, who is currently battling pediatric cancer. Registration is available Friday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hardknocks Sports Bar and Grill on the island.

Over in the Gregory- Portland, Stephen F. Austin Elementary School invites families to its Cinco de Mayo Festival from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It's at 308 N. Gregory Avenue. With activities like Lotería, a petting zoo, a face painting contest, and an inflatable obstacle course, there’s fun for all ages. Entry is $5, with free admission for children five and under. Click here for more information.

May the Fourth Be With You

In honor of Star Wars Day, several events are channeling the Force for a good cause.

On Sunday at 9 a.m., Nate’s Next Kid Up hosts the “Walk to End Child Abuse” at the South Texas Botanical Gardens. The Star Wars-themed walk will include vendors, food, and even a reptile and bird show. Admission is $10, and costumes are encouraged. Proceeds benefit children in foster care. Click here for the full story.

The Flour Bluff High School Community Boosters are also getting into the Star Wars spirit with a 5K Run and Walk on Saturday at 8 a.m. It's at the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Hike and Bike Trail. There will be a costume contest, face painting, and other activities. This year's funds will support the special education department by providing essential flexible seating and standing desks. Registration is available by clicking here.

Free Fun and Community Vibes

The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures is offering free admission this weekend and next. It’s a great chance to explore Asian art, history, and tradition without leaving Corpus Christi—or spending a dime. Click here to learn more.

Meanwhile, skaters can hit the ramps at the West Guth SK8 Games hosted by Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation on Sunday from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. at 9720 Up River Road. This free event promises sick tricks, good vibes, and plenty of skateboarding action.

Buc Days Returns with Crawfish and Carnival Fun

Of course, no Coastal Bend weekend would be complete without Buc Days. This year’s festivities include carnival rides, live local entertainment on multiple stages, petting zoos, pony rides, and more.

As one Buccaneer Comission member puts it, “You can’t get that kind of entertainment value anywhere.”

And don’t miss Crawfish for a Cause at the American Bank Center on Saturday starting at noon. Dig into some crawfish while supporting the Wesley Community Center and Junior League of Corpus Christi.

Click here for a full look at all the Buc Days festivities.