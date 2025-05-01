A New Hope: 11-Year-Old Using the Force to Fight Child Abuse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A galaxy far, far away isn’t the only place where heroes rise. Right here in Corpus Christi, 11-year-old Nate Gonzalez is answering a call to action.

Gonzalez, founder of the nonprofit Nate’s Next Kid Up, is organizing a Star Wars-themed charity walk to raise awareness and support for children in the foster care system — a mission close to his heart.

The event, titled the “Star Wars Walk to End Child Abuse,” will be held Sunday, May 4 at 9 a.m. at the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. It is $10 to participate, with all proceeds going directly to programs that provide support, gifts and enrichment opportunities for foster children.

“We’re going to have some vendors, so bring your appetite,” Gonzalez said. “We’re also going to have a reptile and a bird show.”

Nate's Next Kid Up

The young organizer, has previously hosted holiday events for children in the foster system, offering toys, activities and a sense of belonging.

“Some of the challenges they describe to me — making friends, having fun — it’s hard because they don’t really have a lot of stuff to play with,” Gonzalez said. “That’s why I do the Christmas events and the Easter events, so they have new toys, new experiences and new education.”

Star Wars Charity Walk

Gonzalez encourages attendees to wear costumes, and says his favorite Star Wars character is Chewbacca. But for him, this event is more than fun and fandom — it’s a way to stand up for children who have been neglected.

In Texas, a majority of children enter foster care due to abuse or neglect, according to the Department of Family and Protective Services.

“I feel lucky to have loving parents, but other kids aren’t as lucky,” he said. “That’s why I want to help — because I know other kids have challenges. My journey is to help them feel loved.”

By inviting the community to join the cause, Gonzalez hopes to build a local alliance — not unlike the Rebel Alliance — to combat child abuse and support foster youth with the strength of the Force.

Click here to register for the event.

For more information, contact the non-profit at info@natesnextkidup.org or call 361-425-5975.