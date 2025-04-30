Texas State Museum of Asian Culture offering free admission in May

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center is offering free admission during the first two weekends in May.

On May 2nd through the 4th and May 9th through the 11th stop by the museum and explore the rich history and learn more about the Asian culture.

The museum offers family- friendly and educational activities for everyone including cooking classes and Japanese Ceramic painting classes. It is also home to the largest displays of Hakata Dolls in the world.

The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center was founded in the 1960s by Billie Trimble Chandler. To learn more about what the museum has to offer you can visit their website or their Facebook page.

