CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Fall is settling into the Coastal Bend, and with temperatures starting to cool down, it's a great time to get outside and enjoy what our community has to offer.

Whether you're looking to try something new, enjoy live entertainment, or support a good cause, there are plenty of ways to make the most of your weekend.

Here's what's happening for this week's Coastal Bend Weekend.

Coastal Bend Weekend: Celebrate fall with Oktoberfest, colorful kites and community fun

Who says you have to travel to Germany to get a taste of Oktoberfest?

Nueces Brewing Company is bringing back its annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, Oct. 10, starting at 11:30 a.m.

The family-friendly celebration will feature several competitions, including keg tossing, stein holding, and a best-dressed contest. If you happen to have some lederhosen, now is your chance to show them off!

Visitors can also enjoy German-inspired food, including Bavarian pretzels served with beer cheese and beer brats, along with Oktoberfest beer brewed for the annual celebration.

There will also be live German polka music, local vendors, and commemorative 2026 steins available.

The sky over Port Aransas will be filled with colorful kites during Fly It Port A's Fall Kite Fest on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Kite flyers are expected to begin setting up around 10 a.m. along the beach between markers 1 and 20, with kites of all shapes, sizes, and colors flying throughout the day, weather permitting.

Visitors can bring their own kites and join in or simply relax on the beach and enjoy the show.

Depending on wind conditions and participation, there may even be illuminated kites flying after dark.

The event is free and open to all ages. Organizers say visitors should bring their own beach essentials because there will be no vendors on the beach during the event.

Those planning to park on the beach will need a $12 parking permit, which can be purchased at the Port Aransas Welcome Center or local convenience stores.

After last weekend's weather forced organizers to postpone the celebration, the Pride Corpus Christi Parade is set to return Saturday, Oct. 10.

The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. near Water's Edge Park, with participants making their way along Shoreline Boulevard in downtown Corpus Christi.

Spectators are encouraged to find a spot along the route to enjoy the colorful celebration and cheer on those taking part.

The parade is free and open to the public.

Brad Paisley and John Mulaney bring live entertainment to the Hilliard Center

If you're looking for a night out, two big names are heading to the Hilliard Center this weekend.

Country music star Brad Paisley will take the stage Friday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Known for hits such as "Whiskey Lullaby," "Mud on the Tires," and "She's Everything," Paisley will bring his country music to Corpus Christi for a Friday night performance.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 10, comedian John Mulaney will bring his "Mister Whatever" stand-up tour to the Hilliard Center at 7 p.m.

Mulaney is known for his stand-up comedy specials and appearances on "Saturday Night Live."

Both performances are ticketed events.

If you're looking to start your Saturday morning with some exercise while supporting a good cause, the Coastal Bend Blood Center is hosting its annual Run for Blood fundraiser.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Water's Edge Park in downtown Corpus Christi.

Participants can take part in 1K, 5K, and 10K races, with additional activities including food trucks, giveaways, a photo booth, free pizza, and B-12 shots for runners.

KRIS 6 Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber will serve as the event's emcee, helping bring the community together for the cause.

Run for Blood is the Coastal Bend Blood Center's only annual fundraiser. Proceeds help the organization maintain a safe and steady blood supply for patients throughout the Coastal Bend.

KRIS 6 News is also a proud sponsor of the event.

With fall in full swing, there's plenty happening across the Coastal Bend to help you make the most of your weekend.

Have an upcoming event you think should be featured on Coastal Bend Weekend? Send Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina an email.