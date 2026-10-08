Coastal Bend Blood Center hosts annual Run for Blood race to support South Texas hospital blood supply

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is inviting the community to lace up their running shoes for its annual Run for Blood event this Saturday morning, featuring 1K, 5K, and 10K races to help support the blood center's lifesaving mission.

All proceeds benefit the organization's efforts to maintain a safe and reliable blood supply for South Texas hospitals.

Organizers say the event helps support a need that never goes away.

"Blood is needed every day. Every two seconds, someone is in need of a blood transfusion. One in seven people walking into a hospital will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime. The need for blood is constant and cannot be duplicated." Ashley Ramirez, community relations and education media spokesperson for the Coastal Bend Blood Center, said.

KRIS-TV's Stefanie Lauber will serve as emcee for the event. Runners can expect free pizza, free beer, free B-12 shots, IV infusions, and a photo booth.

Registration prices:

1K RUN 10 AND UNDER- $20

5K RUN 17 AND UNDER- $25

5K RUN 18 AND OVER - $30

10K RUN - $35

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