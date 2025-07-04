Celebrate big! Here's your guide to 4th of July fireworks, food, and fun this Coastal Bend Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend is lighting up with celebrations this Independence Day weekend, offering everything from dazzling fireworks and waterfront festivals to cultural showcases and car shows. Whether you're in Corpus Christi, Kingsville, or Aransas Pass, there's no shortage of festive fun. Here's a look at the biggest events happening in your neighborhood.

Fourth of July Events in the Coastal Bend

Corpus Christi: A Salute to Service

Before the fireworks, take a moment to honor those who made freedom possible. The Mayor’s Committee for Veterans Affairs invites you to a moving Patriotic Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on July 4 at the Ben Garza Gymnasium (1815 Howard Street). The program includes a stirring performance by the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, a presentation of colors, and a keynote speaker, all coming together to remind us what Independence Day is truly about.

Corpus Christi: Coastal Comida Fest

Hungry for a good time? Coastal Comida Fest is calling all foodies to the Great Lawn at Water’s Edge Park, 402 S. Shoreline Boulevard in Downtown Corpus Christi. From 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 4, the lawn transforms into a flavor-packed playground where food trucks dish out everything from street eats to sweet treats, and entrance won’t cost you a dime (just your appetite). Along with the eats, you’ll find live music, a mobile gaming unit, face painting, a buzzing vendor market, and a beer garden to keep your spirits high. Pro tip: pack a lawn chair or blanket, stake your claim, and enjoy a full day of delicious chaos.

Corpus Christi: Mayor’s Big Bang Celebration

The skies above Corpus Christi Bayfront will come alive Friday at 9:30 p.m. during the Mayor’s Big Bang Celebration. This annual fireworks display can be enjoyed from North Beach to Cole Park, so find a good spot early and prepare for a spectacular show.

Corpus Christi: Fourth of July Art Walk

Before the fireworks, head downtown for ArtWalk, which adds an extra spark to the holiday with local art, live music, and family fun. This monthly event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is even more vibrant this July 4th weekend.

Aransas Pass: Salt Water Freedom Fest

It’s a big debut for Aransas Pass as they launch their first-ever Salt Water Freedom Fest at Conn Brown Harbor on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Expect a full day of coastal cuisine, live music, festive vibes, and it all wraps up with a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. This waterfront bash is sure to become a new holiday tradition.

Aransas Pass: Pancake Breakfast & History

Step into history this Fourth of July with the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) at the Maxine Flournoy Third Coast Squadron Museum and Hangar, located at McCampbell-Porter Airport in Aransas Pass. On the first Saturday of every month, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., visitors are invited to explore vintage aircraft and World War II exhibits that highlight the region’s military history and enjoy a pancake breakfast.

The museum is located at:

3201 FM 3512, Hangar H11

McCampbell-Porter Airport, Aransas Pass, TX 78336

Port Aransas: Family Fun at Fred Rhodes Pavilion

In Port Aransas, the celebration starts today at 4 p.m. at Fred Rhodes Memorial Pavilion with free popcorn and snow cones (while supplies last). Live music takes the stage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the fireworks light up the night around 9 p.m.. It’s an all-day party with something for everyone.

Port Aransas

Kingsville: Kleberg County Fourth of July Festival

Kingsville is going all in on Independence Day with a weekend-long festival.

The Kleberg County Fourth of July Festival will be at the J.K. Northway Exposition Center is making history as a first-time event. Running all weekend long, it features a carnival, live music, a sizzling cook-off, and culminates in a 10 p.m. fireworks display on the Fourth.

Kingsville: A Musical Tribute to America

Earlier in the day, music lovers can kick off their Fourth of July celebrations with a stirring performance by the Kingsville Symphony Orchestra. Held at the Texas A&M University–Kingsville School of Music, the concert titled “Patriotic Celebration – A Tribute to America” begins at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission, while veterans, military members, and children under 12 get in free.

Kingsville: Truth Community Church Fireworks Show

Truth Community Church is spreading joy and sparkle with its own fireworks show. Family fun starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday with free kids activities. The sky show bursts to life around 9 p.m.

More Weekend Highlights

Corpus Christi: Battle on the Bay Car Show & Concert

The Battle on the Bay Car Show & Concert takes over the American Bank Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., showcasing revving engines, gleaming classics, and live music that keeps things rolling all day.

Corpus Christi: Tanabata - Star Festival

Just around the corner, celebrate the legendary Japanese Tanabata Star Festival at the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center. This Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., enjoy food trucks, cultural vendors, and a retelling of the myth of Orihime and Hikoboshi — star-crossed lovers reunited once a year.

Alice: Golf for a Cause

Golfers in Alice are putting on a benefit for Glenda Shult, a long-time employee at Alice Municipal Golf Course who has Stage 3 breast cancer. The golf tournament is being held on Saturday, July 5 to help with her medical expenses.

Glenda Shult

Alice: Main Street Moon Market

On July 5, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. you can make a trip to Alice and visit the Main St. Moon Market. There will be more than 90 vendors, food truck, fresh meats and breads, live plants, and more.