A Tribute to America 4th of July Celebration coming to Texas A&M Kingsville

The Kingsville Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Independence Day with a special concert titled “Patriotic Celebration – A Tribute to America” on Friday, July 4, at 3 p.m. at the Texas A&M University–Kingsville School of Music.

The event will feature a selection of patriotic favorites performed by the orchestra in honor of the holiday.

Tickets are $25 for general admission. Kids under 12, military members, and veterans can enjoy the show for free. Students will also be admitted free of charge. Attendees of the July 4 concert will have the opportunity to purchase discounted season tickets for the upcoming 2025–2026 season.

The 2025–2026 concert series marks the orchestra’s 20th anniversary and will be celebrated under the theme “A Legacy of Orchestral Splendor.”

More information is available at kingsvillesymphony.org.