Alice community rallies around city employee battling cancer with benefit golf tournament

A 15-year city employee in Alice is receiving support from her community as she battles cancer. Glenda Shult, who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in December 2024, will be the beneficiary of an upcoming golf tournament organized to help with her mounting medical expenses.

"I don't want to die God. I don't want to die," Shult said, recalling her initial reaction to her diagnosis.

Shult learned about her condition in a startling way.

"The lady hospital doctor burst into my room and said you have breast cancer. That's the way I found out," Shult said.

Every Friday, Shult travels to Corpus Christi for chemotherapy treatments, but the financial burden is becoming overwhelming.

"I don't get paid a whole lot here. There's an expense going to Corpus (Christi), the chemo doctor, you know, and then you want to decide like do I do chemo or do I keep eating because the groceries are high as well," Shult said.

The community has organized a benefit golf tournament to ease her financial concerns.

"Things are expensive. So, what we're trying to do is give her a little bit of hope, and, and, not think of the financial part of it. So she can do what she needs to do to get well," said Ruben Lopez, co-organizer of the golf tournament.

For Lopez, the cause is personal. He lost his mother to brain cancer about eight years ago.

"I don't wish it on anybody. It's something that just breaks you," Lopez said.

Despite not asking for assistance, Shult is grateful for the community's support.

"I'm not asking for help, but they're giving me help. And I couldn't make it without them," Shult said.

She remains determined in her fight against cancer.

"Cancer's not going to get me. I will kick cancer in the butt," Shult said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

