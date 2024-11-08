Celebrate Veterans and the Holiday Spirit: Exciting Events in your Coastal Bend Weekend

As the holiday season approaches, there's more to celebrate than just Thanksgiving and Christmas. Veterans Day, a time to honor and support our servicemen and women, is just around the corner—and this weekend, the Coastal Bend is buzzing with events that not only commemorate our veterans but also usher in the festive season.

Harleys and Heroes Ride for a Cause

The action kicks off on Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Harleys and Heroes fundraiser, hosted at Harley-Davidson on South Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi. This motorcycle event invites enthusiasts to ride for a good cause, with a $10 entry fee for the ride-along. Participants can also take part in a poker run and enjoy an afterparty featuring music and food. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Veterans Motorcycle Association and the Patriot Guard, two organizations dedicated to supporting veterans.

Corvette Club Car Show for Veterans

If you're looking to keep the engines running, head over to Eddie's Tavern for a car show hosted by the Corpus Christi Corvette Club, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show serves as a fundraiser for veterans, so come out and enjoy some classic cars while supporting a worthy cause.

Veterans Day Food Truck Festival

On Sunday, the Veterans Day Food Truck Festival takes place at Lazy Beach Brewing on the Southside of Corpus Christi from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event promises great food from local food trucks, a raffle, and a silent auction. Some of the proceeds will benefit the Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization dedicated to veterans who have been wounded in combat.

Peppermint Lane: A Holiday Market with Heart

As the holiday shopping season ramps up, the City of Corpus Christi invites you to take a stroll down Peppermint Lane. The market, which features dozens of local vendors and small businesses, runs every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. through December 22nd on Chaparral Street. Don’t miss guest appearances from Santa Claus and the Grinch, making it a fun outing for the whole family.

Disney on Ice: A Magical Performance

For families looking for an enchanting experience, Disney on Ice brings beloved Disney characters to the American Bank Center with shows throughout the weekend. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy this magical show—get your tickets soon, as they’re expected to sell out quickly. The magic takes the ice Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 11am, 3pm and 7pm, and one more time Sunday at 2pm.

Night of 100 Yōkai at the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures

For those seeking something a little different this weekend, head to the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures for Night of 100 Yōkaion Saturday starting at 5 p.m. This Japanese festival celebrates the spirits and supernatural beings of Japanese folklore, known as yōkai. The event includes traditional performances, storytelling, lantern-lit pathways, food trucks, and other cultural experiences. It’s $10 to go to the event.

General admission to the museum is free through November and December, thanks to sponsorship from H-E-B and Visit Corpus Christi, which allows visitors to explore three of the city's major museums without an entry fee.

Corpus Christi Jewish Food Festival

Celebrate cultural diversity at the Corpus Christi Jewish Food Festival, a two-day event held at Congregation Beth Israel. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, a vintage shop, a silent auction, and a garden booth. Best of all, the event is free, making it an affordable way to spend time with family and friends.

Paw-Fest: Fun for Furry Friends & Humans

For animal lovers, Paw-Fest 2024 offers a day of fun at the Gulf Coast Humane Society Dog Park. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the festival features over 50 vendors for pets and humans, live music, a kids’ play zone, food trucks, wiener dog races, and even a dog stunt show. Best of all, the event is free, making it a great way to enjoy a day out with the whole family—and your furry friends.

El Veterano Conjunto Festival

For the 23rd year, the El Veterano Conjunto Festival is back in Corpus Christi November 10th at the Wiskey Rio! This festival is led by Linda Escobar, and honors all military veterans in memory of her father, music legend Eligio Escobar.