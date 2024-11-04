Holiday Market on Peppermint Land is back in town

Christmas may be seven weeks away, but it is never too early to start your holiday shopping.

The Holiday Market on Peppermint Lane, presented by CATs Market UNA, located on Chaparral Street from Lomax to Schatzell Streets, turns Downtown Corpus Christi into the holiday shopping headquarters every Sunday for eight weeks, from November 3rd until December 22nd.

"I love Christmas, I'm a little partial to it," Angela Amora, a vendor at The Holiday Market on Peppermint Lane said, "So as it gets closer to December, I'll be wearing a Santa hat, jingle bell earrings, and flashing light necklace. So I encourage others to get in the holiday spirit."

From 2 to 7 p.m., the Holiday Market on Peppermint Lane will host several food trucks, a variety of pop-up vendors, and family holiday photo opportunities.

On November 24th at 5:30 p.m., Peppermint Lane presented by AEP Texas will have a Lighting Ceremony, lighting up all of Peppermint Lane.