Free admission throughout Nov and Dec to 3 local museums thanks to H-E-B

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — You are invited to join the culture club — and it won't cost you a dime.

H-E-B and Visit Corpus Christi are picking up the tab for free admission to three of the city's most famous museums.

During a news conference at the Water Gardens this morning, they rolled out the welcome mat to the Art Museum of South Texas, the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, and the Texas State Museum of Asian Culture Museum.

Through their partnership, those museums will be admission-free during November and December.

"One of the things that is especially important to us is the Museum of Science and History welcomes about 10,000 school kids every year. For these two months we will be able to welcome entire generations of families, and for us that means the world," said Karen Stevenson.

H-E-B and Visit Corpus Christi say this is their gift to the community so everyone can experience these museums for free.