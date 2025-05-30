Quiet corners, loud hearts: Unseen stories & unforgettable voices of the Coastal Bend

As Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month comes to a close, some residents in the Coastal Bend say the month is about more than celebration. For them, it’s an opportunity to consider what it means to be seen, to belong and to have their stories told.

In a region known more for its Latino and South Texas cultural roots, AAPI voices have often existed quietly, if not invisibly. Yet, their stories of migration, hard work, and identity are unfolding in restaurants, grocery stores, and homes across the Coastal Bend.

Quiet Voices of the Coastal Bend

“There’s always this taboo of like, ‘don’t put too much attention on yourself,’” said Nicolette Ardiente, state program manager for Asian Texans for Justice, a nonpartisan nonprofit based in San Antonio. “But if we’re not out there and loud for each other, how will other people step up and speak about the things that matter to them?”

Many in the community have worked long hours behind the scenes, building businesses and lives without much public attention.

We worked 16 to 18 hours a day stocking shelves, “said Justin Nguyễn, co-owner of V Mart, an Asian grocery store on Corpus Christi’s Southside.

For some, the journey began halfway around the world. Valentino Yang, the general manager for Umiya was born in Thailand. Eun Ju Rodriguez works at Bo Korean BBQ and she is Korean. Yang “Cici” Zhaiwang, who also co-owns V Mart, came from China. Now, like many others, they call the Coastal Bend home.

“It makes me really happy that I belong here, you know?” said Zohair Charania, owner of Spice Station in Kingsville.

“Back then in Vietnam, I didn't have room to grow up,” said Justin Nguyễn. “But when I got here, there’s so much more opportunity to be yourself and to learn.”

Still, the experience of belonging is not always complete. Some say they’ve encountered misunderstanding, or even hostility.

“Especially the Asian hate or China hate. I am a U.S. citizen now. I was born in China. I am not against neither parties.”said Zhaiwang. “But we do our best. We survived. I mean for us, whenever people talk about us I'm strong enough to ignore it.”

Others, like Charania, say language barriers made them feel isolated. “My purpose is to change everything with humor. I’m a funny guy, so I was liked,” he said.

Even within the month designated to celebrate their contributions, some said they weren’t aware it existed.

“Did you know it’s AAPI Month?” KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor, Bryan Hofmann asked.

“Well, I’m glad to hear that,” replied Michael Nguyen, co-owner of Bo Korean BBQ. “Because I had no idea.”

For advocates like Ardiente, the lack of visibility is part of a broader pattern, one that extends from classrooms to city councils to statehouses, and media.

“In places of local government, we don’t see that representation really at the forefront,” she said. “I think of how I would have loved to see growing up more faces and folks who looked like me, spoke the same languages as me, maybe had the same eyes as me.”

Asian Texans for Justice works to address that gap. Its mission: to connect AAPI Texans to meaningful civic action and help build both personal and political power for future generations. The organization advocates for inclusive policies, voter access in multiple languages, and greater representation in decision-making spaces.

“Our communities are the fastest-growing racial and ethnic group not only nationally, but also here in Texas,” Ardiente said. “But we’re not getting the accurate representation that we see.”

Whether that begins with voting, speaking up at the Capitol, or encouraging the next generation to lead, she says the work is about more than policy, it’s about who gets to be part of the conversation.

“We want this generation and future generations of young AAPI Texans to know they can be the leader in the room,” she said.

That mission may not always make headlines. But for many residents in the Coastal Bend, the impact is personal, rooted in families, memories, and small everyday acts.

“I want to have a good life for my kids,” said Mingzi Wu, co-owner of Tuftopia.

“In the military, I believe we didn’t see color,” added Navy veteran Ray Manahan. “We were all just brothers and sisters.”

Whether through shared meals or community gatherings, the culture lives on.

“We have a temple,” said Michael Nguyen reffering to Chua Huong Dam the Buddhist templ. “I’m always there on Lunar New Year.”

For Charania, the kitchen holds deeper meaning. “Back in the day, back home, it wasn’t considered for men to be in the kitchen,” he said. “But my mom would always pick me up, put me on the [kitchen] counter and say, ‘watch."

As May ends, Ardiente said one of the most powerful things communities can do is listen.

“Diversity, equity, inclusion doesn’t have to have this bad connotation,” she said. “If we’re generating a kinder, more inclusive community for one another, everyone can feel like they are a Texan first and foremost.”

