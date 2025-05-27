Corpus Christi to celebrate Korean Festival at Bo Korean BBQ, highlighting community and culture

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bo Korean BBQ is gearing up for a Korean Festival on Sunday, June 1, from noon to 4 p.m., promising an afternoon filled with Korean street food, games, live music, and prizes.

The event aims to bring a taste of Korea to the Coastal Bend, spotlighting the culture behind one of the city’s most interactive dining experiences. Bo Korean BBQ, located at 6042 South Padre Island Drive, offers diners the chance to grill their own marinated meats at the table, a tradition rooted deeply in Korean history.

Though the restaurant’s owners, Michael Nguyen and Nhie Bo, are Vietnamese, their love for Korean food inspired them to open the restaurant in 2021. They work closely with Eu Jun, a Korean staff member who helps guide guests through the experience and ensures authenticity.

Korean BBQ, or gogi-gui, literally means ‘meat roast’ and has been a staple of Korean cooking for centuries. It started in ancient Korean kingdoms with marinated meats grilled over open flames and has evolved through royal courts and aristocratic feasts.

“You don’t come here for the food. You come here for the experience,” Nguyen said.

The concept was a bold one for Corpus Christi, where grilling is traditionally a backyard affair.

“The phrase that stuck in my head was, ‘we have to pay to cook our own food?’ But we get it,” Nguyen explained.

With fresh ingredients and guidance from staff like Eu Jun, guests quickly learn to enjoy the interactive nature of the meal.

Central to the Korean dining experience are banchan — small, vibrant side dishes like kimchi, pickled radish, and seasoned sprouts. These dishes, full of flavors and stories, embody the Korean cultural value of sharing.

“We just want people to enjoy themselves, to share great food with the people they care about. That’s really what it’s all about,” Nguyen said.

The upcoming festival will offer an expanded glimpse into Korean culture, celebrating the communal spirit and culinary traditions that Bo Korean BBQ has brought to Corpus Christi.

As the city continues to honor Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, events like this Korean Festival highlight the diverse cultures shaping the Coastal Bend—from Chinese and Vietnamese to Filipino communities and beyond.

Nguyen invites locals to come experience the festival and the restaurant’s unique approach to Korean cuisine. “I hope Corpus Christi gives us a try. We would love to welcome everybody to come by.”

Bo KBBQ is located at 6042 S Padre Island Drive.