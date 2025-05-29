Zodiac Pot to bring all-you-can-eat hot pot and Korean BBQ to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISIT, Texas — A new wave of Asian cuisine is reshaping the food scene in the Coastal Bend, led by the team behind one of the area’s most popular sushi restaurants.

Umiya, a sushi and Asian fusion restaurant in Corpus Christi, has built a loyal following for its menu, ranging from traditional nigiri and sashimi to Texas-style sushi rolls. The restaurant is one of nine Umiya locations operated by a family-owned group with roots in China and more than 20 years of experience in South Texas.

New all-you-can-eat hot pot and Korean BBQ restaurant set to open in Corpus Christi

“They own 30 or 40 restaurants everywhere,” said general manager Valentino Yang. “But Corpus had the first Umiya.”

The restaurant’s staff reflects a broad mix of Asian cultures. Umiya originally brought in sushi chefs from Japan. Some of its current staff members are from Guam and Yang was born in Indonesia, mirroring the growing Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Texas.

“That’s what America stands for, diversity,” Yang said.

Building on Umiya’s success, the group is preparing to launch a new dining concept for Corpus Christi: Zodiac Pot, a multi-Asian experience that combines all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue with traditional Chinese hot pot.

The restaurant will open soon near Umiya across South Padre Island Drive from and will be the first of its kind in Corpus Christi according to Yang.

“Hot pot is getting bigger everywhere,” he said. “We don’t want people to have to travel to Houston or San Antonio anymore for good food.”

Hot pot, a communal dining style that originated in China, features a simmering pot of broth at the center of the table. Diners cook ingredients such as meat, vegetables, and tofu at their own pace. Korean barbecue offers a similar interactive experience with tabletop grilling.

Zodiac Pot is expected to open this summer, within the next one to two months. An official opening date has not yet been announced.