YMCA of the Coastal Bend makes plea for donations after recent repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The YMCA of the Coastal Bend has been serving the community for over 85 years. Now, it's asking for the community's help to keep the facility up and running.

"The Coastal Bend needs the YMCA," YMCA Board Member Taylor Alanis said. "We serve over 1,000 families and there's not another place like it in the Bay Area."

The YMCA has had financial struggles since 2020, when a major fire and the COVID-19 pandemic threatened its operations.

Most recently, it closed in October of 2024 for repairs that the YMCA of the USA deemed necessary to keep the facility open.

According to Alanis, over 100 repairs needed to be completed. The YMCA of the Coastal Bend was closed for just 10 days before reopening to the public. But that fast turnaround forced the non-profit to use most of its funding for other programs toward repairs.

"This funding goes towards helping families who can't afford memberships, or kids that are in underserved communities that need childcare, summer camps, or spring break camps," Alanis said. "We want to be able to open the YMCA for everyone who needs it."

The YMCA is holding promotions to encourage more membership. All new members who enroll in February will be put in a drawing for a $100 Smoothie King gift card.

Anyone who wishes to join as a member or donate can visit the YMCA's website. Donations of any amount are accepted. The non-profit is also looking for local businesses to partner with.

"A large reason we thrive is because of our community members and partners," Alanis said.

Even as the YMCA campaigns for donations, it wants to assure the community it is here to stay.

"We want to let people know we are not closing," Alanis said. "We're just asking the public's help to get more members through our doors."