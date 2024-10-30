YMCA of the Coastal Bend temporarily closed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a release from the YMCA of the Coastal Bend, it is temporarily closing its doors until further notice, effective Wednesday, Oct.30.

YMCA stated that the safety and security of everyone who enters its doors has always been and will always be a top priority.

The release states that a recent assessment of the facility was done, and it was determined that it is in the best interest of the YMCA to temporarily close the facility to make a number of repairs and improvements.

The release stated, "We recognize that this is inconvenient for our staff, members, and everyone who relies on our programs and facility. "

As of right now, it is unknown when the facility will open its doors again to the public, but KRIS 6 News will make sure to keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.