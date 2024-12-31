2024 WEATHER WRAP: The Coastal Bend's most impactful weather events of the year

COASTAL BEND, Texas — Weather in South Texas can change in an instant, which is exactly why your KRIS 6 Weather Experts keep you up to date all the time on air and online, but it's time to look back at 2024 for this year's Weather Wrap.

1. January's winter storm

The first big weather event of 2024 was some wintry mix happening across the Coastal Bend. On January 14, arctic air moved down into the coastal bend, and on January 15, Corpus Christi International Airport recorded a trace of snow, or just a hint of it. It's the highest ever for that day, and it really was a combination of freezing drizzle and ice pellets.

2. Record heat began early

Things quickly began to heat up as we moved into the spring of 2024. In fact, May, our warmest on record here in Corpus Christi with an average temperature of more than 83 degrees, but the summer heat continued, interrupted only briefly by the beginning of hurricane season.

3. Hurricane season began in the Coastal Bend

The Coastal Bend was directly impacted by the first two storms of Hurricane Season 2024, the first being Tropical Storm Alberto. The storm offered plenty of rainfall, which caused flooding in places like Alice. Alberto also caused problems with storm surge which impacted Padre Island. Surveying the damage, the National Weather Service concluded that not one, but two tornadoes hit the Rockport area.

The second storm of the season, Beryl, was one of the record books. Hurricane Beryl was the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin. Now this one made a close pass to the Coastal Bend, ultimately turning to the north at the last moment. But that doesn't mean that folks weren't getting ready and taking the storm seriously. One of our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers and Sinton neighbors made some beautiful art out of storm preparations.

4. Deadly Summer heat

As the throes of summer continued through August, tragedy hit the Coastal Bend: two hot car deaths.

The first, a child left in the backseat of a vehicle found at Tom Brown Middle School. The very next day a child left in the backseat of a car in Beeville succumbed to heat related illness.

5. Water shortage

August also marked 800 days under water restrictions for Corpus Christi Water customers. We began our series 'Water Watch' to break down the science behind our water shortage and the developing drought in 2024. As it stands, 2024 was trending behind on yearly rainfall by more than 4 inches.

For the first time in Coastal Bend history, our combined capacity at Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi fell below 20 percent. On December 16, Corpus Christi Water enacted Stage 3 Water Restrictions for the first time.

