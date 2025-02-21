West Oso ISD students celebrate Black History Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The month of February is Black History Month and West Oso ISD held an assembly for students and staff to acknowledge Black history.

On Friday, Feb. 21, students were invited to sing, dance, and read poetry in honor of the month.

"They spend a lot of time in their own lives working on this so it's important that we bring it together during Black History Month so that everyone can see what we have to offer," Benita Tryon, a teacher at West Oso High School said.

William Coleman, a senior who was one of the performers, said events like these are an important part of his education.

"What it means for me to perform in a celebration like this, it's a real testament to the black history that this school has had throughout the years," Coleman said. "It's important to keep these traditions because there's so much you can learn from black culture."