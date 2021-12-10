Ybarra's Country Store finally getting more supplies

SINTON, Texas — We recently brought you the story of Guadalupe Ybarra, who was having supply problems with his vendors for Ybarra’s Country Store in Sinton.

But he’s starting to be able to stock up on the items he needs to serve his customers .

“The suppliers can’t get into our store because they don’t have any drivers to bring it in,” Ybarra said.

For example, he’s having trouble keeping stock in snack cakes and baked goods at his store at 221 Fifth St. in Sinton.

“These are Little Debbie’s,” he said. “They are empty because they don't have the product. He told me they didn't have the product."

It’s the same for some of his bread products.

“This here is the Buttercrust rack,” Ybarra said. “The same thing because they didn't bring the product because he's shot on products, too."

And don’t ask about finding soft drinks and pizza.

“This is R.C. Company, Big Red, it’s still empty, too, because I don't have any products,” Ybarra said. “Hunt Brothers Pizza, they are short on items, too. They don't have any wings.”

But there’s light at the end of the tunnel as Ybarra finally is getting some merchandise back.

“They came by yesterday,” adding he got some merchandise. “Yeah, and some some wings too! They haven't had no wings lately. Oh yeah, I got supplies today"

These deliveries make Ybarra feel better about getting the products he needs for his customers.

“Oh yeah, thank Got I got supplies, because I’ve been out for quite a while,” Ybarra said. “People have been missing out on the wings, pizza, a little bit of everything. If I have a little bit of Italian in here, I’m gonna make the pizza and thank God, I did.”

Ybarra’s Country Store is open for business every day from 6 a.m. to midnight.

It’s been there for Sinton customers for 44 years.

For more information, you can call them at (361) 364-2539