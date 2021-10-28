Ybarra's Country Store overcoming challenges with supply shortage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ybarra's Country Store has been open since July 4, 1977.

"That's me when I opened the store," owner Guadalupe Ybarra said reminiscing about a black and white photo of him in front of store shelves. "I was very happy 'cause it's my dream. This is my dream."

He and his wife Maria started the business 44 years ago.

Like many businesses, they are struggling with a nationwide supply shortage.

"We've been changing a lot, like prices...companies charge a lot (for) items like food, beer, a lot of items," said Ybarra. "They said they don't have no drivers, so I don't know."

Regardless of the challenges, the store remains open.

"It's hard, but we're hoping that we can stay open, more years to come," said Leticia.

"I love my customers," said Ybarra. "This is my dream. I love to work with my clients."

Currently, Ybarra and his daughter run the business.

"I was seven when he opened," Leticia Ybarra said. "But I remember at ten, helping him carry, put up soda waters, or bringing the bags of ice to the customers."

She says their meets are cut fresh, right in front of the customer, because it tastes better that way.

"It gives it a better taste, being cut fresh," said Leticia.

Customer Ann Sierra has been coming for the Raspas since she was younger.

"I grew up in the neighborhood, so we always liked the store," said Sierra. "We always come here."