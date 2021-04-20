Two local businesses partner up to bring downtown Corpus Christi more options

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Avocado toast, huevos rancheros and the chicken and waffle kabob are some of the items on the menu at MUSE Bistro. MUSE Bistro is a popular brunch, bites, and booze restaurant by the bay.

“Anything we can do to bring more traffic and more people to enjoy their experiences downtown the better,” says co-owner of MUSE Bistro, Monet Love.

This inspired a partnership between MUSE Bistro and Sun Sweetened Vegan, a 100% plant based menu. Its chef and owner Charly Pena says this collaboration allows her business to make more connections with the community.

“Before we were just renting a small part of the kitchen at the Exchange here downtown and just doing the farmers market or people could pick up their food to go style,” says Chef Pena.

It's partnerships like these which will make a difference, MUSE allows head Chef Pena and her team to use the kitchen on the days MUSE isn't using it.

“The more different pallets that you’re able to serve, it’s all about bringing more people downtown and giving them more dining options,” says Monet.

This means more customers walking in, sitting down, and ordering a meal they won't experience at MUSE during its weekend brunch hours.

“This place is completely available to you Monday through Wednesday and she really catered for lunch, but she has expanded this week for dinner as well,” says Monet.

This partnership is only the beginning. Chef Pena says with the help of MUSE, she hopes to teach people how to make delicious vegan foods at home.

Sun Sweetened Vegan is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 am to 7 pm while MUSE Bistro is open Thursday through Sunday.

To stay updated on their hours of operation follow MUSE Bistro on Instagram, @musebistrocc.

