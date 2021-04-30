Family First: Carniceria Hidalgo going strong for over 20 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local business is hosting a special event this weekend to show appreciation for its customers.

Carniceria Hidalgo, located on 2702 Dunbar St., is known for its meats, including barbacoa and chicharrones. Aside from its assorted meats, the business is also known for family.

Alberto Padron took over Carniceria Hidalgo after his father lost his battle against cancer in 2019. His father had run the business for nearly 23 years.

Padron tells KRIS 6 News in the time he's spent running the business, he's realized just how important it is to keeping things going.

He said it's what his father fought so hard to do.

"He did it until he couldn't," Padron said. "He couldn't do much, you know what I mean. He got tired and he was going through radiation."

Padron said chemotherapy and radiation took its toll on his father, who was often fatigued. That's when family members like his mother and aunt stepped in to help.

Padron said losing his father really left an impact on their business, and when the pandemic hit, that also took a toll.

"Restaurants slowed down and they closed," Padron said. "So, since we cater to restaurants, when they closed, we took an impact because we couldn't move meat."

He said their food and family atmosphere is what has kept things going.

"Family is everything," said Padron. "Family first all the time. That's just something my father pushed always. Weekends are for the family all the time."

This weekend, Carniceria Hidalgo is hosting a Customer Appreciation and Mural reveal. It's happening Sunday, May 2 from noon to 5 p.m.

The community is invited to stop by and get free food. There will also be some farm animals for the kids to enjoy.

