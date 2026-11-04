Wonderful Wednesday after the cold front, with more rain chances on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny, cooler, and drier for Wednesday

Humidity and cloud cover return Thursday afternoon

Rain chances for late Thursday night and this weekend

Next cold front arrives on Friday, making way for a cooler weekend and start to next week

Changes for the next 48 hours

We're looking at a just about perfect Wednesday with lower dew points and cooler temperatures after the cold front, with daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and a breeze from the northeast near 10-15mph. By Thursday we'll see the winds shift back from the southeast and humidity start to return especially by the afternoon. Luckily this will help lead to another rain chance late Thursday night into early Friday morning, with showers and a storm or two for coastal and southern neighborhoods!

Friday's cold front and the weekend rain chances

By Friday we'll see another cold front track across the Lone Star State and bring with it drier air at the surface and cooler temperatures for the weekend! Currently we're expecting daytime highs in the 70s with more cloud cover overhead thanks to what's known as frontal overrunning. This will also help sustain a ~20-40% rain chance near the south Texas coast, while exact locations of the possible heavier downpours are still getting nailed down for now it's looking like we could see more activity in the southern Coastal Bend when compared to areas like Live Oak, Duval, and Bee counties. Either way the upper level energy should start to exit the region by next week, leaving behind the cooler temperatures for the second week of November and feeling more like Fall!

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!