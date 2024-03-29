Watch Now
Windy weekend in the Coastal Bend

Gusts over 40 mph expected
Stefanie's WX 3-29-24
Posted at 7:26 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 08:26:56-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-yay!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Disrespectful winds! Gusts over 40 mph
  • Warm weather to end the month
  • No rain in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, warm, and windy
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts over 30 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, humid, and windy
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts over 40 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, and windy
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts over 40 mph

Have a wonderful and safe holiday weekend! Happy Easter!

