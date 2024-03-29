Windy weekend in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-yay!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Disrespectful winds! Gusts over 40 mph

Warm weather to end the month

No rain in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, warm, and windy

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts over 30 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, humid, and windy

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts over 40 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, and windy

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts over 40 mph

Have a wonderful and safe holiday weekend! Happy Easter!