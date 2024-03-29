Windy weekend in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-yay!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Disrespectful winds! Gusts over 40 mph
- Warm weather to end the month
- No rain in the forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, warm, and windy
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts over 30 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, humid, and windy
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts over 40 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, and windy
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts over 40 mph
Have a wonderful and safe holiday weekend! Happy Easter!