KRIS 6 Weather

Windy Wednesday on the way with cooler air moving in

Sunrise Forecast: Wednesday, October 29th, 2025
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cooler air has moved in behind the cold front with high winds
  • Drier air is also moving in with dew points in the 30s and 40s this morning
  • Fire danger is elevated to critical from today into Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, Windy, and Cool

Temperature: 75F

Winds: N 20-25 mph Gusts: 30-35 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, cool, and breezy

Temperature: 47F

Winds: N 10-15 mph Gusts: 20 mph

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild

Temperature: 77F

Winds: N 10-15 mph Gusts: 15-20 mph

Enjoy the cooler weather and have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!

