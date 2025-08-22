Wet weather pattern takes shape across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Daily rain chances into the weekend
- Slightly cooler
If you've been skipped over by the clouds, don't worry— more rain is on the way! The front we've been tracking has been meandering along the northern Gulf Coast. Low pressure will also be developing near the middle Texas Coast, too. Together, this pattern is the spark for our rain chances into the weekend. Expect more widespread showers and storms each of the next afternoons. While rainfall will be heavy at times, the next few days won't be a washout. The activity will be scattered and will help to keep temps cooler. High temps will top out a few degrees below normal for a change. Highs will still be in the 90s, but a slight cool-down is appreciated!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few overnight showers
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Fri- YAY: Increasing clouds, PM storms
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Friday night: Scattered t-showers
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a great night!