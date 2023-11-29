Wet weather ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Grab the rain coat. Showers are expected to return to the Coastal Bend later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Expect dry conditions through the morning hours. Afternoon high temperatures will quickly climb to the upper 60s to near 70ºF before the rain arrives. Winds shift from the east and make for humid conditions. Showers begin late afternoon and will continue overnight into early Thursday and we'll likely see heavier rain and hear rumbles of thunder.

While our probability of severe weather is on the low end, some storms could be severe on Thursday. If you plan to travel to the Houston area, strong thunderstorms and tornadoes will be more likely there.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!