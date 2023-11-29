Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wet weather ahead

Showers, storms in the forecast
Stefanie's WX 11-29-23
Posted at 7:24 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 08:24:42-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Grab the rain coat. Showers are expected to return to the Coastal Bend later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Expect dry conditions through the morning hours. Afternoon high temperatures will quickly climb to the upper 60s to near 70ºF before the rain arrives. Winds shift from the east and make for humid conditions. Showers begin late afternoon and will continue overnight into early Thursday and we'll likely see heavier rain and hear rumbles of thunder.

While our probability of severe weather is on the low end, some storms could be severe on Thursday. If you plan to travel to the Houston area, strong thunderstorms and tornadoes will be more likely there.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019