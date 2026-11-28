CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Howdy and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly cloudy skies with lows into the 40s and 50s tonight

Afternoon highs climbing into the 70s this weekend

Next cold front on Sunday cools things off for Monday to the 60s

Breezy afternoons this weekend with peak gusts near 25mph

Rain chances remain low through the seven day forecast

Cooler temperatures for now before a weekend warm up

Today we bottomed out in the lower 40s at the international airport for our morning low and only got into the lower and middle 60s for daytime highs for a fairly chilly Friday afternoon. For tomorrow we'll be pretty cool to start the day in the 40s and 50s before sunshine warms us up into the middle and upper 70s for daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday cold front and rain chances

We're tracking some more humidity this weekend that will be on par with the warming trend. However, by Sunday we're looking at our next cold front in the late morning and early afternoon that will bring back cooler temperatures to kick off next week. Unfortunately rain chances are not expected with this cold frontal passage and for the rest of the seven day forecast remain pretty low. It will also be brief lived with our next warm up in store for the middle of next week where we push into the upper 70s and lower 80s for daytime highs on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!