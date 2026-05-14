We're in store for a toasty Thursday with more humidity going into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warming daytime highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of us

Increasing humidity and breezy afternoons heading into the weekend

Beach to Bay on Saturday looking warm and muggy outside

Rain Chances increase into next week, but the timetable and intensity are still changing

Warm and Humid into the Weekend

Today we'll have plenty of sunshine getting us to the 80s and 90s for highs with a breezy southeasterly wind around 15-20mph. Going into the weekend this remains with us and even pushes closer to 25-30mph at times bringing in abundant moisture from the gulf that you'll feel more noticeably by later today and especially into the weekend.

By Saturday to Sunday we're still expecting daytime highs around the 90F mark for most of us, but with increasing humidity it will feel like it's warming up outside more dramatically.

Rain Chances Next Week

Going into the weekend the upper level ridge of high pressure start to weaken and give way to a more unsettled pattern heading into next week. For now the timetable and intensity are still changing with Monday now looking to be on the drier side, but Tuesday night through Thursday are still looking promising. Of course the forecast is evolving constantly so be sure to check back for the latest updates as more data rolls in over the next few days! For now I'm expecting a decent setup for more rain going into next week, so make sure to enjoy the "nice" weather we have heading into the weekend before the storms return!

I hope you have a great Thursday out there and stay cool!