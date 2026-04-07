We're in store for a nice Tuesday, with rain chances on the rise to end the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly Cloudy skies with upper 70s for highs today

Stray shower or two possible this evening

Better rain chances by Friday morning to end the week

As we start off our Tuesday we're still pretty chilly out there in the 50s and lower 60s across the board. As we head into the afternoon we'll have more sunshine popping out warming us back up to the upper 70s for daytime highs. This evening could have a stray shower or two funneling in from the northwest, but even if they make it to northern neighborhoods they'll likely be brief and drop ~0.1" or less of rainfall as they pass by. For now I'm not expecting it to make it to Corpus Christi or much of the coast.

Going into tomorrow we'll have winds continuing to get more stable from the southeast and bringing more surface moisture to our atmosphere and increasing humidity. Luckily this also means some increased rain chances to close out the week, especially by Friday morning. Now even though this is our strongest chance on the board, keep in mind it's still changing on how much we'll see and where we'll see it so make sure to check back on the forecast just in case!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Nice, Stray Shower possible this evening

Temperature: 78F

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Cool



Temperature: 63F

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy Skies

Temperature: 80F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great Tuesday out there enjoying the nice weather!