We're in store for a breezy night, with a sunny and cooler Thursday ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening and Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Clear skies and windy overnight, peak gusts 30-35mph

Cooler tomorrow, waking up to the 50s and topping out in the 70s

Sunny through Sunday with daytime highs on the increase

As we head into the middle of Spring Break we saw a few more showers for the area this morning! Overall totals were around ~0.15" or less with a few spots getting closer to 0.25", but we're still needing more. As we head into tonight you can expect some more breezy winds from the northwest as the cold front pushes through. Tomorrow morning we'll wake up to the 50s across the board with even a few upper 40s sprinkled in for low lying areas towards Bee County.

The rest of the week you can expect sunshine filled days with daytime highs on the increase. Tomorrow is nice in the lower 70s and we hold on to lower 80s for Friday and Saturday. By Sunday we'll see another warming event pushing us into the upper 80s and lower 90s, but luckily another cold front on the way Sunday night drops us closer to average once again as we head into St. Patrick's Day by next Tuesday.

Currently the seven day forecast is not calling for rain unfortunately. We'll monitor for any changes and let you know once we do see more rain in the forecast again, otherwise I hope you're able to get out and enjoy the nice weather the next few days!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and Breezy

Temperature: 53F

Winds: NW 15-25 mph, G 25-30 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny and Breezy

Temperature: 73F

Winds: NW 15-20 mph, (G 20-25 mph in the AM)

Thursday Night: Clear and Cool

Temperature: 48F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday night Coastal Bend!