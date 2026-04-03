We're closing out the week warm and windy, with rain on the way this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warm and windy today in the mid 80s

Iso thunderstorms possible tomorrow evening and night

Cold front arrives tomorrow night bringing cooler temps

Rainy Easter Sunday following the front

Today we're still holding on to the breezy winds from the southeast around ~15-20mph this morning. By the afternoon we'll see them pick up closer to the 30-35mph mark in peak gusts. Afternoon highs should round out in the mid 80s for most of us with a few lower 90s inland towards Duval county. As we head into tomorrow we'll start to see the pattern shift with our next cold front arriving in the area.

It's currently looking like tomorrow night the cold front approaches in the evening and could even kick up a couple of thunderstorms for us as it does. The better chance for rain is going to be tomorrow night and into Easter Sunday with scattered showers and storms across the region. If you can I would recommend an indoor egg hunt this year with the rain around! Going into next week we should warm back up to the 80s as we head into Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower or two

Temperature: 86F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy



Temperature: 72F

Winds: S 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated T-Storm or two in the evening

Temperature: 87F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great Friday Coastal Bend!