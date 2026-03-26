We'll see a sunny and breezy afternoon, with a weekend cold front on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy and mild morning in the 60s and 70s

Sunny and breezy afternoon in the 80s

Cold front tomorrow night cools us off slightly for the weekend

Elevated fire danger through the weekend

As we're getting closer to the end of March we're remaining well above average in terms of temperatures with daytime highs pushing the mid 80s daily. Going into today we'll see another warm day as we start off with cloud cover and upper 60s this morning. By the afternoon the sunshine returns to our skies and temps warm into the mid 80s (and 90s towards Duval county) once again.

Tomorrow should be roughly a copy/paste of today with the morning clouds and afternoon sun getting us to the mid 80s. Tomorrow night luckily has a cold front move through the region bringing slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend in the lower 80s and upper 70s for afternoon highs. Unfortunately the front looks like it'll be a dry passage, so I wouldn't count on much rain in the backyard with this one. For now the seven day forecast remains free of rain, but there are more promising notions just outside of it!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy



Temperature: 66F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 86F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

I hope you have a great Thursday!