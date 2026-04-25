We'll be very warm the next few days, but possible relief is on the horizon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there and Happy Saturday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

High humidity with dew points in the lower 70s

Possible drizzle and spotty fog Sunday morning

Warming temps, highs closing in on ~90F into next week

Possible relief next weekend with rain and cooler temps in the forecast

Temps & Heat Risk

For Sunday we'll be looking at more 90s into the brush country with upper 80s here in Corpus Christi if not 90F. With dew points in the lower 70s temperatures will feel even hotter outside through the next few days so make sure to hydrate! By Tuesday and Wednesday we could be looking at the mid 90s inland and lower 90s here in town dew heat index values ~5F warmer than that so try not to be outdoors for extended periods of time either if you can. We'll have more cloud cover for Sunday, but going into next week we'll already be seeing more sunshine for Monday and Tuesday.

Rain Chances?

Not anything in terms of meaningful rainfall for the next few days, but we could run into some morning drizzle or even a light shower through the morning hours as a result of the high moisture content in the air! It likely won't amount to much if anything on the rain gauges, but you still might see some as you're out and about. Going into next weekend we could see a few more chances with Friday evening around ~20% and Saturday closer to ~30%, but with so much time to go the forecast is sure to change so we'll keep you updated going into this week!

Winds

For Sunday we're looking a winds around 5-15mph and gusts around 15-20mph from the southeast around most of the Coastal Bend. Going into Monday and Tuesday that will pick up slightly with gusts pushing closer to the ~25mph mark, but still not overly windy for what we're used to this time of year.

I hope you have a great Saturday night and rest of your weekend!