WEEKEND WEATHER: Bringing on the heat and humidity with triple-digit 'feels like' temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warmer weather continues throughout the rest of the month

Saharan Dust plume limits rainfall and tropical activity

Reduced air quality, sensitive groups should limit time outdoors

June's full 'Strawberry Moon' appears on Monday

Cranking up the heat

Despite lower rain chances through the rest of the month, the humidity isn't going anywhere. Saturday morning, you'll be waking up to a warm start with temperatures already in the low to mid 80s, but by midday, it will feel like the low to mid 100s to your body. These conditions are common for this time of year, and this pattern is forecast to persist throughout the rest of June.

KRIS 6 Weather

Saharan Dust

Later this weekend, a thick plume of Saharan Dust will traverse the Gulf and make its way into the Coastal Bend. The dust is impacting air quality here in the Coastal Bend, which may cause some respiratory issues for more sensitive groups. It's best to limit time outdoors if you have lung or heart conditions. During the daytime, you may notice more "milky" and hazy skies as a result. The latest sunset of the year (8:29 p.m. from June 26 - July 8) might appear extra rosy and vibrant.

KRIS 6 Weather

Strawberry Moon

June's full moon called the 'Strawberry Moon' is the first full moon to occur after the summer solstice each year! When the Strawberry Moon comes around, it typically means that wild strawberries are ripe and ready to be picked. It is expected to rise around 6:56 PM CST on Monday June 29th, so you'll want to look up and keep your eyes on the sky over the next few days as the moon becomes more full.

Have a great weekend!

